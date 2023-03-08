Home

Chirag Delhi Flyover Carriageways To Remain Closed For 50 Days From March 12, Traffic Advisory Issued

The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch

New Delhi: In view of the closure of carriageways of Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road owing to repair work being undertaken by the Public Works Department, the Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory. It is important to note that the flyover will be closed for 50 days from March 12. According to the police, the repair work for each carriageway will take 25 days and it will be closed for traffic while the other carriageway will remain operational.

“The closure of the carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public. The commuters heading to railway stations, airports, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays,” the traffic advisory said.

Chirag Delhi Flyover Carriageways: Key Takeaways From Traffic Advisory

The repair of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi Flyover will be taken up first and the repair of the carriageway from IIT Delhi Flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover for their destination Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from Panch sheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards LalaLajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch

