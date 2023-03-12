Home

Chirag Delhi Flyover to Remain Closed for 50 Days from Today; Check Alternate Routes, Traffic Advisory Here

The repair work of each carriageway of Chirag Delhi Flyover will take 25 days and it will be closed for the traffic while the other carriageway will remain operational

Commuters heading to railway stations, airport, hospitals are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes.

New Delhi: The Chirag Delhi Flyover in the national capital’s Outer Ring Road will remain closed for 50 days from Sunday (12 March) due to repair work, informed the Delhi Traffic Police issuing an advisory with alternate routes.

The repair work of each carriageway will take 25 days and it will be closed for the traffic while the other carriageway will remain operational, police said.

“Due to repairs work by Public Works Department, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed from March 12, 2023 for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected,” Delhi Traffic Police wrote on Twitter.

Traffic Advisory Due to repairs work by Public Works Department, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed from March 12, 2023 for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected. Please follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/Uw5vODTa6t — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 9, 2023

According to the traffic advisory, the repair of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi Flyover will be taken up first and the repair of the carriageway from IIT Delhi Flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter. The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch, the advisory stated.

“The closure of carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public. The commuters heading to railway stations, airport, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays,” it said.

ALTERNATE ROUTES TO AVOID CHIRAG DELHI FLYOVER TRAFFIC

The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover for their destination.

Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from Panch sheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards LalaLajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination,” it added.

