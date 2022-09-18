Chor Parivar Held In Delhi: Four members of a notorious family of thieves, known in their locality as “Chor Parivar”, have been arrested by the Delhi Police for stealing jewellery worth Rs 1 crore, an official said on Sunday. The “chor parivar” comprises Amar alias Patti (prime accused), Laxmi alias Dabhi (Amar’s sister), Sobha (Amar’s wife) and Vishnu (Laxmi’s brother-in-law), as identified by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shweta Chauhan said a PCR call was received on September 13 regarding jewellery theft.Also Read - Delhi Police Arrest 4, Including 2 Women, For Duping People by Offering Money For Gigolo, Masseur Services

The complainant had said that he works at Sheetal Jewellery House and on September 13 he got into an e-rickshaw from Azad Market to Karol Bagh. At that time, two ladies and one child were sitting in the back seat of the e-rickshaw while two men, including the driver, were sitting in the front. Also Read - West Bengal: Bus Set on Fire Near Siliguri After Local Dies in Accident, Services Affected

“After travelling some distance, the man sitting next to the driver changed his seat and sat next to the complainant in the back. In the meantime, one of the ladies opened the zip of the complainant’s bag and took three pairs of gold bangles from it,” the DCP said. Also Read - Delhi Weather: Temp Settles At 23.8 Degrees, Check IMD’s Prediction For Next 5 Days Here

During the course of the investigation, the police questioned the other employees of the showroom to rule out the possibility of any internal involvement.

“The accused persons did not use any mobile phone during the entire incident which made it difficult for the police to trace them,” the official said.

However, while scanning CCTV footage, the police found that the e-rickshaw used in the crime had a designer sticker — ‘Maurya e-rickshaw’ — which helped the police establish that the accused persons belonged to the Sultanpuri area.

“From local inquiry, it was found that the family was famous in the area as ‘chor parivar’ as all the family members were involved in committing theft and other criminal activities,” Chauhan said.

The police then conducted a raid at their house, but the accused had fled before the cops could reach there. After this, policemen were deployed in the area in civil clothes to gather information.

On Saturday, the police got a tip-off that the accused persons were coming to Chandni Chowk to sell the stolen jewellery after which the police laid a trap and apprehended all the four accused persons.

“The stolen jewellery worth Rs 1 crore has been recovered from the accused persons,” the officer said.

(With IANS inputs)