Christmas 2023: Traffic Advisory Issued By Delhi Police, Check Diversions

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on account of Christmas Day today. Read to know the potential high-traffic areas and the route diversions that may be done according to the traffic situation..

New Delhi: December 25, i.e. today is Christmas and celebrations for this festival begin from midnight, which is the night of December 24, 2023 as people throng churches to attend the Christmas Service and then celebrate the festival with their loved ones. On Christmas today, heavy traffic is expected on the roads of Delhi and therefore a traffic advisory has been issued by Delhi Traffic Police which include special traffic arrangements on the different routes near the various churches in the national capital. Names of churches, locations where traffic is expected, traffic diversions and instructions for the general public are included in the advisory..

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions Expected On These Roads

According to the advisory, the routes that will have maximum traffic and thus commuters should avoid to not get stuck in long traffic jams, are-

Gol Dak Khana Ashoka Road (Gold Dak Khana to Windsor Place) Baba Kharak Singh Marg Sansad Marg Church Road Lodhi Road Aurbindo Marg Patel Chowk Africa Avenue Road

The advisory says that traffic will be diverted from the following points, if required-

From Roundabout RML going towards Gol Dak Khana. From Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T-Point towards Gol Dak Khana. From Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road towards Gol Dhak Khana. From Outer Circle Connaught Place towards Gol Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Instructions For General Public

As quoted in the Traffic Advisory, there are several instructions for General Public that must be followed by all..

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the roads leading to churches, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a spiritual and pleasant experience for the devotees. People are advised to avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance in normal flow of traffic. Any such vehicle will be towed away and will be prosecuted as per law. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Follow the traffic rules and regulations. Cooperate and support the police personnel present on duty. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police immediately.

