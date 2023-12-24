Home

Christmas 2023: Delhi Traffic Police Makes Special Arrangements, Check Diversions And Routes To Avoid

Christmas is here and everyone is in a celebratory mood. Check the routes that you must avoid in Delhi on this festival and the diversions as announced by Delhi Traffic Police.

New Delhi: Christmas is here and the festive season is on; schools have been closed and the working professionals are also wrapping up their work for this year. In this festive season, people love going out with friends and family and celebrate the joy with their loved ones; if you live in Delhi and this is your plan, read this article. The Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements ahead of Christmas; take a look at the diversions and the routes that you must avoid during this festive season..

Delhi Traffic Police: Special Arrangements For Christmas

As mentioned earlier, owing to Christmas celebrations, special traffic arrangements will be effective on various routes near churches in Delhi, said the Delhi Traffic Police. Christmas will be celebrated from the 24th of December in the evening until the 25th of December. On December 24th, thousands of devotees will be congregating at various churches for prayers.

Delhi Traffic Update: Heavy-Traffic Routes To Avoid

According to the police, traffic is expected to remain heavy at the following locations: Gol Dak Khana; Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place); Baba Kharak Singh Marg; Sansad Marg; Church Road; Lodhi Road; Aurobindo Marg; Patel Chowk; and Africa Avenue Road. Therefore, it is advised to the commuters that these roads may be avoided to not get stuck in long traffic jams.

Delhi Traffic Update: Diversions For Christmas

According to the police, traffic will be diverted from the following points if required: From Roundabout RML going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T-point going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Outer Circle Connaught Place going towards Gol Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

(Inputs from ANI)

