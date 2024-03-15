Home

News

CAA: Hindu, Sikh Refugees Protest Against INDIA Bloc; Raise Slogans Against Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal

CAA: Hindu, Sikh Refugees Protest Against INDIA Bloc; Raise Slogans Against Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal

The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, (CAA) notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

A child holds a passport during a protest by Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan at AICC headquarters over statements made by the INDIA opposition bloc leaders on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), in New Delhi, Friday, March 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Citizenship Amendment Act: Scores of Hindu and Sikh refugees who have fled their native countries– Pakistan and Afghanistan– due to religious persecution, Friday staged a protest near the Congress headquarters in New Delhi and raised slogans against top INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Carrying placards in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the protesting refugees raised slogans against INDIA bloc leaders over their stand and statements against the legislation, the rules of which were notified by the Central government earlier this week.

Kejriwal should apologise

Before marching towards the Congress HQ, the Hindu and Sikh refugees staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal’s Civil Lines residence, demanding an apology from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor over his statements against the implementation of the CAA.

The protesters had said Kejriwal should withdraw his statements against the CAA and refugees, and tender an apology.

The refugees assembled near Jaisalmer House and started marching towards Akbar Road but were halted by the Delhi Police, officials said, adding that additional police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in the Central Delhi area in view of the protest.

‘We seek refuge in India’

The refugees asked why opposition parties are opposing the CAA legislation and preventing the persecuted minorities from becoming Indian citizens.

“When the BJP-led Centre is implementing the CAA to give us citizenship, why are other political parties opposing it? We are protesting against them for opposing the law,” said Panju Ram, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan.

Another protester, Sona Das, who came to India from Pakistan’s Sindh, asserted that “opposing the CAA is not a good thing”.

“Minorities from Pakistan came to India seeking refuge. We are Hindu refugees, we fled from Pakistan,” Das said, amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram”.

“Some political leaders have spoken against us and said that the process to give citizenship should be stopped. We have no enmity with them. We have just come to ask why (the process to give) our citizenship should be stopped?,” asked Nanki, another refugee from Sindh.

CAA implemented, rules notified

The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs launched a portal for people eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.