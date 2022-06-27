New Delhi: The rising prices of petrol and diesel affect not only the general public but also the governments. The vehicles used for government transport and administration also run on petrol and diesel and their expenses are borne by the governments. In such a situation, governments are also trying to replace more and more vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs). There are also many electric buses in the Delhi government fleet and more than 13 lakh passengers have traveled in these buses so far.Also Read - Petrol Price Likely To Come Down By 30%, Liquor 17% Cheaper In Next 2 Days | Full Details Inside

A few days ago, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 150 e-buses. A scheme has also been launched to attract passengers to e-buses. The scheme is such that those posting selfies while traveling in the electric buses stand a chance to win an iPad. Passengers can only post selfies with the #IRideEbus hashtag till June 30. Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot shared this information via a tweet. Also Read - By-Election Result 2022: List Of Winners From 3 Lok Sabha, 7 State Assembly Seats

Since Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal flagged off 150 Electric buses in May, more than 13 lakh people have taken the ride!

Delhi, you’ve 6 more days to win an iPad. We close the contest on June 30!

Ride your e-buses today, post a selfie with hashtag #IRideEbus! #SwitchDelhi pic.twitter.com/WdtbHdw1oX — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) June 25, 2022

