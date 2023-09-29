Home

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Winter Action Plan To Tackle Air Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the winter action plan for the national capital to tackle the air pollution in the winter season. He said the Pusa biodecomposer that prevents stubble burning will be sprayed on 5,000 hectares of farmland this year.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a winter action plan to tackle and curb air pollution in the national capital as the season nears. Every year, the Union Territory witnesses heavy smog and depleting air quality during winters. While addressing the press conference, CM Kejriwal stated that pollution levels declined in Delhi because of government initiatives as he announced the winter action plan to curb pollution.

#WATCH | On stubble burning, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, “In Punjab, we formed our Government in March last year. The data from last year shows the steps taken in 6-7 months led to a 30% reduction in stubble burning. This year Bhagwant Mann has taken several steps. One of… pic.twitter.com/hNTSsFpxqW — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

He mentioned at a press conference that the number of days with severe pollution levels has decreased over the past eight years, thanks to various government initiatives like the introduction of electric buses and the EV Policy, among others.

Announcing the winter action plan, the Delhi Chief Minister stated the Pusa biodecomposer, used to decompose the stubble which ultimately prevents stubble burning, will be sprayed on as many as 5,000 hectares of farmland this year against 4,400 hectares last year.

Significantly, the biodecomposer, created by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), is a microbial solution capable of transforming paddy straw into compost within a span of 15-20 days.

The government intends to utilize 530 water sprinklers to mitigate dust pollution and will deploy 385 teams to inspect vehicles’ pollution certificates and curb the operation of older cars.

In 2018, the Supreme Court imposed a ban on diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. Additionally, it stipulated that vehicles found operating in contravention of this order would be subject to impoundment.

A 2014 directive from the National Green Tribunal prohibits the parking of vehicles older than 15 years in public areas.

Kejriwal emphasized that open burning of garbage is prohibited in Delhi, and 611 teams will oversee its enforcement.

He further encouraged individuals to download the Green Delhi mobile application and report any activities that contribute to pollution to the government.

(With PTI Inputs)

