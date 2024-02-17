CM Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Trust Vote In Delhi Assembly On Day Of Court Summons

New Delhi: Amid allegations by the AAP party that the BJP was trying to ‘poach’ its MLAs, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly on Friday. He stated that there was a need to show the people that the House has confidence in the council of ministers. Notably, the motion was moved in the assembly a day before the Delhi CM was due to appear in the Rouse Avenue court in connection with a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him over repeatedly skipping the summons.

Arvind Kejriwal To Appear Before Rouse Avenue Court Today

CM Kejriwal is likely to appear before a Rouse Avenue court today to explain why he had skipped past five summons issued by the ED in connection with the liquor policy case.

After moving the vote of confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly yesterday, CM Kejriwal stated that the two AAP MLAs informed him that they were approached by BJP leaders who claimed that he would be arrested soon.

“The MLAs were told that 21 AAP legislators have agreed to leave the party and more are in touch with the BJP. They offered the MLAs ₹ 25 crore to join the BJP. The MLAs told me they did not accept. When we spoke to other MLAs, we found that they had not contacted 21, but seven. They were trying to carry out another Operation Lotus,” Kejriwal said.

“I want to show that none of our MLAs defected, and all remain steadfastly aligned with us,” he added.

