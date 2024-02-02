CM Kejriwal To Skip 5th Summons In Delhi Liquor Policy Case, AAP Calls ED Notice Illegal

The AAP supremo has so far skipped four ED summonses -- November 2 and December 21, last year, and January 3 and January 18. He termed these notices "illegal" and "politically motivated".

New Delhi: Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will not be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. The ED on Wednesday issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Arvind Kejriwal after he skipped four earlier summonses issued by the federal agency over the last four months. “Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today as well. The party calls the summon “unlawful”. We will comply with the lawful summon. PM Modi’s aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi Government. We will not allow this to happen,” AAP said.

Trending Now

The AAP supremo has so far skipped four ED summonses — November 2 and December 21, last year, and January 3 and January 18. He termed these notices “illegal” and “politically motivated”.

You may like to read

Kejriwal is scheduled to participate in a protest along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann outside the BJP headquarters on Friday against the alleged “cheating” in the Chandigarh mayoral polls. Kejriwal will lead AAP’s protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi at 11 am.

Security has been stepped-up in Central Delhi with the deployment of additional personnel in view of demonstrations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Friday.

#WATCH | Heavy security deployed outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi. While CM and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal is skipping the fifth ED summon in Delhi Excise policy case, he is expected to join the party workers & leaders in holding protest outside… pic.twitter.com/yj4PdMSkRK — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

While the AAP will stage a protest outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP has said its members will protest near the AAP head office against the “corruption” of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The headquarters of both the parties is on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and the distance between them is less than 800 metres.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.