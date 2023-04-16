Home

Cobra Rescued From Delhi’s Old Market By Wildlife SOS

The snake is currently under the NGO’s observation and will soon be released back into its natural habitat.

Indian Cobra rescued from Old Market Timarpur by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit. (Image: Wildlife SoS)

Snake Rescue: A 4-foot-long Indian Cobra was rescued by Wildlife SOS after it was found in a narrow lane in Delhi’s Old Market Timarpur area. The snake is currently under the NGO’s observation and will soon be released back into its natural habitat.

Last week, the Wildlife SOS team received a call about the presence of an Indian Cobra, also called a Spectacled cobra, in Old Timarpur market in Delhi. The cobra was spotted lying motionless in a narrow lane outside a house.

A two-member team from the wildlife conservation NGO rushed to the location to carry out the rescue. To the surprise of the rescuers, the locals had placed a charpai (a woven cot) to shelter the venomous snake. At first, it was difficult to find the animal but the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit successfully located the 4-foot-long cobra and extricated it safely.

The snake is currently under the NGO’s care and will soon be released back into the wild.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “Rescues involving venomous snakes require patience and skill, and we have professionally trained rescuers who are experienced in handling such operations. We are happy to see that more and more people are choosing to make a conscious decision of calling Wildlife SOS in such situations instead of taking matters into their own hands.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director- Special Projects, Wildlife SOS said, “We frequently carry out snake rescues from areas that have a dense human population. With increasing urbanisation, construction, shrinking habitats and loss of natural prey base, reptiles such as snakes are often forced to move into human settlements in search of easy prey.”

Wildlife SOS 24×7 emergency helpline: +91 9871963535.

