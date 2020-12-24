Cold and foggy weather conditions prevailed in Delhi with India Meteorological Department recordings show that on Wednesday the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official recording for the city, was 4 degree Celsius. Also Read - 2 Reasons You Need to Wear Your Mask as Delhi AQI Drops to 'Severe' Category

The maximum temperature was 23.3 degree Celsius, two degrees above normal. At the Palam observatory, the minimum temperature was 7.1 degree Celsius, while in Ayanagar, it was 5 degree Celsius. Also Read - As Mercury Level Dips Further Across North India, Cold Wave Conditions Likely to Prevail in Delhi Over Next 4 days

IMD scientists said the minimum temperature is likely to remain the same on Thursday and start falling again from Friday. Dense fog occurred at a few places over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Bihar. Odisha continued to reel under cold wave for the third day while the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to four degrees Celsius. Also Read - Brace For Cold Winters: Delhi Air Quality Worsens, Temperatures to Drop Further

In Kashmir, cold conditions intensified with most parts of the valley witnessing a dip in their minimum temperatures. The weather has remained dry and cold across Kashmir since it snowed on December 12, with the night temperature staying several degrees below the freezing point, a Meteorological Department official said.

The weather department has forecast that the cold and dry weather would continue till December 25. The Valley reeled under sub-zero night temperatures as well, even though there was a slight improvement in the mercury at most places.

Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night’s minus 5.2 degrees Celsius. Some parts of Delhi were shrouded by fog.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of four degrees Celsius, which was four notches below normal.

The Lodhi Road weather station recorded a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. The Safdarjung observatory had recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest this season so far.

The minimum temperature had increased slightly on Monday and Tuesday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas. In Himachal Pradesh, the tribal district Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 7.7 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)