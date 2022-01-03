New Delhi: As an intense cold wave condition continue to prevail across the national capital region, homeless people are taking refuge in night shelters. On Monday, Delhiites woke up to a chilly and foggy morning with low visibility as the minimum temperature of the city settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.Also Read - Delhi: Amid Surge In Covid Cases, Rs 99 Lakh Collected As Fine For Norm Violations On Jan 1

“Many facilities are given here including blankets, hot water, two-time meals, medicines, and tea. All facilities are free,” said Amit Kumar Mehra, senior caretaker of a night shelter located in Tilak Nagar. “There are currently 16 people living here. We provide them with basic necessities including food. We have first aid kits ready and doctors also visit twice a week but in case if there is an emergency, we immediately take them to the hospital,” said the caretaker of a night shelter located in Lodhi Road. Also Read - No Need To Panic, Follow Covid Guidelines: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Omicron Situation

During a severe cold wave, the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will continue to hover around 19-20 degrees Celsius and minimum may dip to 8 degrees. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 94 per cent. Also Read - Delhi: Water Supply To Remain Affected In These Areas Tomorrow; Check List Here

The IMD in its daily forecast said that a fresh active Western Disturbance and its associated induced cyclonic circulation is likely to affect northwest Indian region from January 3, and bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during January 3 to 7 with possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5.

“Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during January 5 to 7 and light isolated rainfall is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on January 5,” it added.

The air quality of the national capital was “very poor” as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 389 in the morning. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The minimum temperature in New Delhi for this week is likely to remain below 10 degrees Celsius, says IMD. The national capital will is also likely to witness light rainfall from January 5 to 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weekly forecast for the national capital. The sky will remain cloudy with the possibility of light rain on January 5, 6 and 7, whereas thundershowers are expected on January 8 and 9, the forecast said.

(With Agency Inputs)