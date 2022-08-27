New Delhi: Show of Munawar Faruqui cancelled keeping security reasons in mind. Permission has been cancelled and the show won’t be held. It was to ensure that there shouldn’t be any threat to law & order and communal harmony doesn’t turn into disharmony: DCP, Central District, Shweta ChauhanAlso Read - Munawar Faruqui's Show Cancelled: Mahua Moitra Calls Delhi Police 'Spineless'

Organisers have been informed that the show will not be held. If they go ahead, legal action will be taken: DCP Central District Shweta Chauhan

Further details will be added soon.