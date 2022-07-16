COVID Guidelines in Delhi Metro: With complaints of Covid guidelines being flouted in Delhi Metro, the DMRC said it is adopting all necessary measures to ensure adherence to Covid protocols. The DMRC also said that it has deployed flying squads who randomly check and ensure that people adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.Also Read - Centre Urges States, UTs To Hold Covid Vaccine Camps on Schools, Offices, Yatra Routes

“The DMRC is adopting all necessary measures to ensure adherence to Covid protocols. Flying squads randomly check and ensure that people adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour,” a senior official told news agency PTI. Also Read - Monkeypox: Centre Writes To States, Directs To Screen and Test All Suspect Cases At Point Of Entry | Guidelines Here

The steps from the DMRC have been taken as a large section of Delhi Metro commuters are flouting Covid norms inside trains and on station premises. Also Read - Assam's Cachar District Makes Face Mask Mandatory in Offices, Public Places As COVID Cases Rise. Check Guidelines

From north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate station, which has multiple interchange facilities, to the relatively smaller station of Jungpura in south Delhi, several passengers were found not wearing face masks while travelling on metro trains.

Many passengers, not wearing a mask, were seen being allowed inside the station after being frisked by security personnel.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with the security of Delhi Metro premises and its personnel guard entry and exits as well.

A CISF personnel on duty at Kashmere Gate metro station admitted that many passengers were walking into the station’s premises, without wearing masks.

“Those who say they have forgotten to wear a mask, we suggest them to buy it from street vendors selling those for just Rs 5 outside the main entrance gate of the metro. But hardly anyone listens. We have heard that there have been scuffles with security personnel at other stations when they objected to the entry of people violating the Covid norm,” he told PTI.

On Thursday afternoon, 10 to 12 passengers stood in a queue for frisking at a metro station and just one or two were wearing a mask. The scene was similar at other stations.

Another DMRC official said that hand sanitiser is also being provided. “We are also requesting our passengers to cooperate with us in maintaining these protocols,” the official added.

In line with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, police impose a fine of Rs 500 on people violating the mask mandate.