New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday again issued an advisory for residents of the national capital asking them to avoid certain roads in wake of the probable protest marches carried out by the Congress party from its headquarters to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office where senior leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear. “Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 7.00 am and 12.00 noon. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Twitter.Also Read - Former MP Finance Minister's Son Resigns From BJP, Says Unable To Work For People Due To Suspension

It also asked people to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and the Man Singh Road Junction in the same period in view of heavy traffic movement. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Again Summoned By ED For Questioning In National Herald Case Today| LIVE

“Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road,” its said in another tweet. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi, Questioned For Over 9 Hours in National Herald Case, Summoned by ED Again on Tuesday

The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon road between 10.45 am to 11.15 am due to “special traffic arrangements.”

In view of Congress’ proposed march on Monday, several roads, including Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, the stretch in front of Udyog Bhawan, were completely blocked by the police and even people were not allowed to walk on it.

The Enforcement Directorate has again summoned Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday for questioning in National Herald Case. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is also summoned by the probe agency on June 23 in connection with the National Herald case, lodged against various Congress leaders, including the Gandhis, for allegedly misappropriating funds.

On Monday, Gandhi was questioned by agency officials for several hours. He was given a lunch break after three hours, and went to meet his mother, and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The Delhi Police on Monday detained 459 Congress workers and senior leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge, for not following police directions for the maintenance of law and order in the national capital and carrying our protest march without permission. The police has denied permission to the party for the march, owing to the present communal situation and heavy law and order in the city.