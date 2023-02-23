Home

Congress Leader Pawan Khera Arrested On Request Of Assam Police After He Was Deplaned

A massive drama was witnessed at the Delhi Airport today after Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session.

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport today after he was deplaned from a flight to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. A case has been registered against Congress leader Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district. A team of Assam police left for Delhi to take remand of Pawan Khera in connection with the case,” Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spox of Assam police told news agency ANI.

“We have requested Delhi police to arrest him (Pawan Khera). We will bring him to Assam after taking permission from a local court,” Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spox of Assam police to ANI.

A massive drama was witnessed at the Delhi Airport today after Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party’s plenary session. Soon after several party leaders including Supriya Shrinate, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal and the entire delegation deboarded the plane and staged a protest on the runway raising slogans against the BJP government.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport, flight staff told Congress leaders that there was confusion with Khera’s bags and informed that the police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

“I was told they wanted to see my luggage. I said I don’t have anything except a handbag. When I came down from the aircraft, I was told I cannot go and DCP will come. I don’t know why I am being stopped,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

Congress slams BJP government

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac.

“We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

“What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?” she said.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal tweeted that the Modi government is acting like goons and raised slogans during a sit-in protest organised next to the aircraft.

Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the BJP stating, “First ED raided Raipur, now Pawan Khera has been offloaded from Raipur by Delhi Police. Another name for dictatorship is Amit Shahi. The Modi government wants to disrupt our national convention. We are not afraid, and will continue to fight for the countrymen”.

Indigo issues statement

A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from a Raipur-bound flight. Some other passengers also decided to deboard on their own accord. We are following the advice of the concerned authorities. The flight is delayed as of now, IndiGo said in a statement.

