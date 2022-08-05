New Delhi: Ahead of the protest organised by Congress workers in Delhi today, police informed party MP KC Venugopal that section 144 has been imposed in Delhi except for the Jantar Mantar area. Congress workers are likely to protest against the price rises and unemployment in the country. Opposition party had announced a nationwide protest against “record-breaking” price rise with MPs marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan and gherao of the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Lok Kalyan Marg. The protest also coincides with the Enforcement Directorate searching the premises of Herald House and barricading the houses of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi, who were questioned in the National Herald case.Also Read - 'Modi Se Bilkul Nahi Darta...', Rahul Gandhi After ED Seals Young Indian Office | WATCH

Visuals from Akbar Road where barricades put up & Police present as workers start arriving near the party office.

Delhi | Congress to hold a nationwide protest today over unemployment & inflation. Visuals from Akbar Road where barricades put up & Police present as workers start arriving near the party office. Sec 144 CrPC imposed in entire area of New Delhi district, except Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/oQfFmgnuPk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi today. The press conference is likely to start at 9:30 am.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge for over seven hours in connection with the National Herald case. He was asked about the employees, salaries and Young Indian’s business activities. The case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.