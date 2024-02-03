Congress Workers’ Convention TODAY: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Details Here

As per the advisory, the Delhi unit of the Congress will organise the workers' convention at the Ramlila Ground in Geeta Colony from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Delhi News: The Delhi Police Friday issued a traffic advisory in view of a workers’ convention of the Congress scheduled to be held at the Ramlila Ground in Geeta Colony area of the national capital on Saturday.

The advisory was issued about the routes likely to be affected by Congress convention, said an official.

As per the Delhi Police advisory, the Delhi unit of the Congress will organise the workers’ convention at the Ramlila Ground in Geeta Colony from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. It said that several Congress leaders are expected to attend the event and thus the routes leading to the Ramlila Ground are likely to be affected to due security and other arrangements.

“The Delhi Traffic Police, along with the local police, has made elaborate arrangements from the traffic and law-and-order points of view,” the advisory said.

“There is possibility of heavy traffic/congestion on Pushta Road (Geeta Colony-Gandhi Nagar), Khureji Khas to Police Station Geeta Colony Road, Jheel Khuranja-Gandhi Nagar Road. Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches from 10 am to 5 pm,” the advisory stated.

The commuters have been advised to observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow the directions of the traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.

BJP tried to ‘steal popular mandate’ in Jharkhand: Rahul

In related news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday alleged that the BJP tried to destabilise the popularly elected Jharkhand government but the “conspiracy” was thwarted by the INDIA bloc, who stood up and did not allow the saffron party to “steal the popular mandate”.

Gandhi entered the eastern state on Friday with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and was accorded a warm welcome with newly appointed Chief Minister Champai Soren also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Wayanad MP alleged the BJP has “money power and probe agencies” but he and the Congress are not scared of them and will keep on fighting against the ruling party’s “divisive ideology”.

The former Congress president said that while the earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra was against the “divisive agenda” of the RSS and the BJP, the current yatra is seeking justice for the people of the country.

The BJP once again tried to steal and destabilise a government which had been elected by the people of Jharkhand, Gandhi said.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) stood up against the BJP’s “conspiracy” and did not let it “steal the popular mandate”, he said.

There is widespread injustice prevailing across the country, including “back-breaking price rise and increasing unemployment”. It is impossible for the youth to get employment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

