New Delhi: Delhi's first ever waterfall complex, Neeli Jheel, was inaugurated by lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday, which is a step towards converting Asola Bhati Mines into an eco-tourism hub. The LG said that the four artificially created waterfalls are expected to attract domestic visitors, tourists, students, environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts amongst others. He added that similar projects at Roshanara Bagh, Baansera, Asita East, Najafgarh Drain, and Anang Tal Baoli are at various stages of completion.

This was Saxena's fifth visit to Asola Bhati Mines since he assumed office in May this year. On his June 12 visit, when chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also accompanied him, an outline of the plan to develop it into an eco-tourism hub that could also work as a water reservoir was worked out. The LG had inspected the trial run of these waterfalls on October 16, as per a report by Times of India.

CONVERTING MINES INTO ECO-TOURISM HUB

Located at a distance of about 5 kms from the Maidan Garhi entrance inside the mines, the four sites for the waterfalls were selected on the basis of their geological and morphological features. Officials said the waterfalls are hard rocky patches that have surfaced after erosion of the sediments over the last three decades after mining activities were banned at the site.

“The falls have been created by pumping up the water from Neeli Jheel to approximately 100 feet high rocky ledges from where it plunges back into the lake. The water from the jheel is being pumped upwards using 15 HP pumps, which are noiseless generators and use solar power,” said an official.

The waterfalls not only provide scenic views but will also support greater saturation of dissolved oxygen and facilitate growth of flora and fauna in the stagnant waterbody, the official added. The surroundings of the waterfall complex have been provided with safe viewing points for the visitors. An existing structure belonging to the forest department that provides a bird’s-eye view of Neeli Jheel has also been refurbished.

“For the convenience of the visitors, the LG has directed the officials to make arrangements for a cafeteria and public toilets using eco-friendly material. He has instructed them to strictly ensure that no plastic is allowed inside the forest area. Directions have been issued to deploy e-vehicles/electric feeder buses for the visitors coming to the jheel,” said an official of the LG secretariat.

Neeli Jheel has water round the year and its source is a mix of ground water and the rainwater collected from nearby areas.