New Delhi: Delhi registered 7,897 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the data released by the state home department, the national capital recorded 5,716 recoveries and 39 deaths taking the total tally to 6,74,415 and 11,235 respectively. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, ruled out the possibility of another lockdown in the national capital. However, he said that fresh restrictions would be announced soon in view of the surging Covid-19 cases.

"If we have enough doses and age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within two to three months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccine for seven to ten days. We need to remove age criteria and scale up vaccination. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Friday, the Kejriwal government ordered the suspension of physical academic activities and offline examinations for all classes till further orders. "Due to rising cases of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will remain closed for all classes till further orders," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order, “All schools are, hereby, informed that the conduct of all academic and examination activities through physical mode shall remain suspended with immediate effect till further orders.”