New Delhi: Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the government is monitoring the situation and there is “no need to worry at present”. Delhi reported 461 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate reached 5.33 per cent, up 26 per cent since yesterday.Also Read - Soni Razdan Gifts Rs 2.5 Crore Watch To Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Handpicks Kashmiri Shawls For Guests At Wedding

“No need to worry at present, Covid cases are rising but we’re vigilant. There are only six Covid patients at LNJP hospital,” Sisodia said. The Deputy Chief Minister, however, appealed to the public to get vaccinated at the earliest. Also Read - As Sri Lanka Faces Worst Economic Crisis, Country’s Stock Exchange to Stop Trading From April 18

He further said that instructions have been given to the schools to follow the protocol if cases are detected there, and added that particular class or wing will be shut if cases are reported in any schools. Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score: Karthik-Shahbaz Power RCB To 189/5 After 20 Overs

Delhi government on Saturday intensified surveillance and asked the districts to be on alert for early detection and containment of people infected with the disease. As part of the awareness drive, some of the districts have also planned awareness campaigns from next week.

On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party government has also announced that the precaution doses of Covid vaccines will soon be provided “free of cost” to the people at government hospitals.

Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh Covid cases with 209 recoveries in the last 24 hours. However, for third consecutive days no Covid related death recorded in the city on Friday. The death toll continues to stand at 26,158.