New Delhi: Amid the thread of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic looming wide, the number of people in Delhi-NCR, reporting their close acquaintances getting infected by COVID-19, has risen by 500% in the last 15 days, a survey has claimed. Around 19 per cent of Delhi-NCR residents responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days.Also Read - Biden to Host Southeast Asian Leaders For May 12-13 Summit

LocalCircles, the firm that conducted the survey, said that the ‘COVID network prevalence’ marks an over 500 per cent increase in the last 15 days. As per the firm, the survey received inputs from 11,743 residents located in all districts of Delhi and NCR. Also Read - As COVID Cases Rise in Delhi, Doctors Advice ‘Not to Give up COVID Appropriate Behaviour’

What Was The Survey?

IThe Survey asked the respondents, “How many individuals (including children) do you have in your close social network (family, friends, neighbours, colleagues) in Delhi-NCR that had Covid-19 in the last 15 days?” Also Read - Odisha Curtails Summer Vacation In Schools to 10 Days

In response, 70 per cent of the respondents said, “No one in the last 15 days”. An 11 per cent said “1 or 2”, eight per cent said “3-5”, and another 11 per cent “couldn’t say”.

A similar question the firm asked on April 2 had found that only three per cent of residents had someone in their close social network who were infected with COVID in the last 15 days. The survey results come as Delhi witnesses a sudden surge in the COVID cases.

Around 67 per cent of the respondents were men, and 33 per cent were women, said LocalCircles.

It claimed that the survey was conducted among only validated citizens, who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in the survey.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

On Saturday, the city logged 461 cases with a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent, while two deaths were also reported. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 366 cases. Before this, the city had reported a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent on February 1, while on January 31, the figure was 6.2 per cent. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 5.33 per cent in two weeks.