New Delhi: Amid an uptick in COVID cases across the national capital, an analysis of the district-wise breakup of cases revealed that South Delhi adds every second infection to the city’s tally. South Delhi which comprises South and South East districts has been recording a maximum number of coronavirus cases. Districts such as South West and New Delhi——which also fall under south Delhi continue to report lower or declining cases.Also Read - Delhi Registers Over 1000 Covid Cases For 4th Day In A Row, Positivity Rate Rises To 6.42 Percent | Top Points

Area-wise COVID Cases in Delhi

Speaking to The Times of India, a Delhi government official further said that Central and North Delhi districts have less number of cases. According to a Delhi government analysis of the district-wise distribution of cases, the South district has 888 active cases of a total 3,705 as of April 23, while South East has 630 active cases. South West and New Delhi districts had 482 and 337 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Delhi has more or less remained the same. The number of such zones has declined from 740 on April 11 to 656 on Aril 24.

Services of all Additional Doctors, Staff to Continue Till June 30

As a precautionary measure, the Delhi government has decided to continue the services of all additional doctors and staff hired for vaccination, testing, surveillance, and management of the infection in Covid hospitals and district health centres till June 30. Issuing an order, Ajay Bisht, deputy secretary of, Health and Family Welfare Department, said,”The competent authority is pleased to order continuation of the services of all additional doctors and staffs hired for vaccination, testing, surveillance and management of COVID-19 in Covid hospitals and district health centres (DHCs) of Government of NCT of Delhi till 30.06.2022.”

Delhi Positivity Rate Crosses 5%

Earlier on Monday, Delhi saw 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, the health department data showed.

The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170. A total of 15,642 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said.