Updated: December 21, 2022 8:19 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Chair Emergency Covid Review Meet Tomorrow After India Reports New Variant
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal will chair an emergency Covid review meet Thursday with Manish Sisodia, top officials. This comes after India reported at least three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, believed to be the strain causing China’s current surge of Covid cases.

