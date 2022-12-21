Top Recommended Stories
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Chair Emergency Covid Review Meet Tomorrow After India Reports New Variant
Arvind Kejriwal to chair emergency Covid review meet tomorrow with Manish Sisodia, top officials, reports ANI
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal will chair an emergency Covid review meet Thursday with Manish Sisodia, top officials. This comes after India reported at least three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, believed to be the strain causing China’s current surge of Covid cases.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.