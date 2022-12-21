Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Chair Emergency Covid Review Meet Tomorrow After India Reports New Variant

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal will chair an emergency Covid review meet Thursday with Manish Sisodia, top officials. This comes after India reported at least three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, believed to be the strain causing China’s current surge of Covid cases.