Countrywide Manhunt Underway For Delhi Men Wanted For ‘Planning Terror Strikes For IS’

A nationwide manhunt is going on for three dangerous men, who the National Investigation Agency believes, are part of an Islamic State sleeper module tasked to engineer terror strikes in the county.

The NIA has announced a cash award of Rs 3 lakh for information on each of them

New Delhi: Three men currently top the wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and a nationwide manhunt is underway to nab them. The central agency believes that they are part of an Islamic State sleeper module assigned to orchestrate terror attacks. NIA is closing in on one of the suspects and was close to capturing him, TOI reported citing intelligence sources. It is suspected that the cell has members in Pune also, the city from where where one of the Delhi youths named Mohammed Shahnawaz – who goes by the aliases Shafi Ujjama and Engineer – fled police custody in July.

Who Are These Most Wanted Men?

Shahnawaz, a mining engineer, is suspected to have arrived in the National Capital Region (NCR) after fleeing Pune and was residing under a false identity. He originally hails from a neighborhood in southeast Delhi. The other two Delhi residents, Abdullah, also known as Diaperwala due to his diaper shop in Pune, and Rizwan, come from Daryaganj in central Delhi.

NIA has announced cash reward

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to the capture of each of these individuals. Intelligence officials have identified the suspects as members of an ISIS sleeper cell. “They had plans to wage war against the Government of India in furtherance of the IS agenda to spread terror and violence with the goal of establishing an Islamic State in the country,” an NIA statement on the module members said.

One suspect believed to have fled to Oman

Intelligence sources confirmed that authorities were close to apprehending one of the suspects on Friday. Abdullah is believed to have fled to Oman, according to an intelligence source. The NIA is actively pursuing his extradition and has shared case-related information with the relevant agencies and the Ministry of External Affairs. Abdullah’s diaper shop in Pune’s Kondhwa area allegedly served as a workshop for the fabrication and testing of improvised explosive devices, TOI reported citing intelligence sources.

Over the past month, the Delhi Police’s special cell and various intelligence agencies have conducted covert searches in more than 100 locations throughout the country in their efforts to apprehend the elusive module members who frequently changed their locations.

Another managed to escape from custody

Shahnawaz was briefly detained by Pune Police on the night of July 17-18 while attempting to steal a motorcycle in the Kothrud area of Pune. He managed to escape from custody during his transfer to an undisclosed location for further questioning. Subsequently, police apprehended two of Shahnawaz’s associates, Imran and Yunus, in Pune, leading to the realization that these individuals were likely part of an ISIS-inspired module. Following this, the NIA conducted searches, during which they discovered incriminating materials linking the youths to the banned ISIS and a conspiracy to disrupt peace in the country, as reported by an intelligence official.

Investigations revealed that a foreign-based handler had possibly connected Shahnawaz with Imran and Yunus in February, providing instructions for a potential terrorist attack. After 10-15 days, Shahnawaz allegedly brought Rizwan, another individual from Delhi, into the module, according to sources.

Suspects Inspired through Telegram to join ISIS

Notably, each member of the group was inspired through Telegram to join ISIS’s mission of establishing an Islamic Caliphate, as stated by an intelligence source.

