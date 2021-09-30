New Delhi: All those teachers and non-teaching staffers of Delhi government schools who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine yet will not be allowed to attend school from October 15 and they will be considered as being on leave, the Directorate of Education (DoE) reportedly said on Wednesday. The Directorate of Education has directed to authorities concerned to ensure that all teachers and school staff who have not been vaccinated, should be vaccinated by 15th October, or else they would “not be allowed to attend the school and their absence will be treated as on leave,” news agency ANI tweeted.Also Read - Attention, Foodies! You Can Win Rs 20,000 If You Finish This 10 Kg Kathi Roll in 20 Mins | Watch

"We all are aware that the country is threatened with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of the same. The schools under DoE have been reopened in a phased manner, so it is the prime concern of the Delhi government that the environment of the schools remain safe with the appropriate implementation of SoPs and measures," DoE Director Udit Raj said in an official order.

The DoE has directed education officers in all districts and school principals to ensure that all teachers and school staffers should be vaccinated by October 15. "All such teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated by October 15 should not be allowed to attend the school and their absence would be treated as on leave," he added.

The DoE had earlier directed all government schools to ensure their teaching and non-teaching staffers are vaccinated at the earliest.

(Based on agency inputs)