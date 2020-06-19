New Delhi: Days after testing positive for the coronavirus disease, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday was put on oxygen support as his lung infection worsened, officials said. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA, Corona Positive, Casts His Vote

The minister's condition had briefly improved last evening after suffering high fever and difficulty in breathing.

Notably, Jain was admitted with the viral infection on June 16, after testing COVID-19 negative twice before. According to reports, his oxygen levels had dipped suddenly.

Besides, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from East Delhi, Atishi, as well as party functionary Akshay Marathe, had also tested positive for coronavirus on the same day.

Further details are awaited.