New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday put a stop on home quarantine for coronavirus-positive patients, and mandated a five-day institutional isolation to keep a check on the rising cases in the national capital.

Issuing the order, the Governor said that WHO-declared pandemic has hit the national capital region of Delhi (Delhi NCR) in a "threatening proportion", as a result of which effective measure need to be mandated.

Earlier in Delhi, patients who tested positive for the viral infection could choose a ‘Home Quarantine’ tag and stay at home without any physical contact with others. However, with the recent spark of COVID-19 cases, the Home Ministry intervened and decided to amend the guidelines.

Here are the new guidelines for Delhi COVID-19 cases:

* No patient with coronavirus-positive report can choose to quarantine at home. All patients must be admitted to institutional quarantine.

* Outsourced services of the government that was making telephonic contact with Home Quarantine patients discontinued with immediate effect.

* Each individual under home isolation needs to undergo mandatory physical verification carried out by district surveillance teams under supervision of District Magistrate.

* Five days institutional quarantine mandatory for each patient in home quarantine, and cases hereafter.

* Home quarantine permitted to only those cases where symptoms require further hospitalisation.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Delhi government for insufficient isolation beds, ventilators in hospitals and the rising cases in the national capital. Subsequently, many stadiums, banquet halls and other public places have been turned into quarantine wards.