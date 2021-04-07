New Delhi: The number of cases COVID-19 in the national capital is soaring with every passing day. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a staggering 5,100 cases forcing the authorities to impose stern rules to curb the spread of the virus. Even the number of cases reached unprecedented levels, people are seen floating the safety protocols and guidelines in several parts of the city. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Shares 'Soothing' Poem on Uncertain Times As Akshay Kumar Undergoes COVID-19 Treatment

Images released by news agency ANI on Wednesday showed New Delhi Railway Station swarming with people without facial masks. Additionally, no security personnel has been spotted asking people to maintain social distancing. Also Read - Restrictions Under Section 144 Imposed in Bengaluru From Today; Gym, Party Halls Won't Operate | Check Latest Guidelines Here

The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with over 1.07 lakh new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the data provided by governments of various states and Union territories.

The number of coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days with the central government asserting that one of the major reasons for the surge in infections was people becoming lax towards following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

According to the daily numbers announced by various states and UTs, the nationwide tally of new cases reported on Tuesday crossed 1.07 lakh mark, the highest ever in India since the first case of the deadly virus was reported in January 2020.

The states and UTs reporting a large surge included Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, while several other states also reported a lot more new cases than in the recent past in what is being called the second wave of this deadly pandemic.

Among the states with a rapid surge in infections, Maharashtra reported 55,469 cases, Chhattisgarh 9,921 cases, Delhi 5,100 cases, Gujarat 3,280 cases and Rajasthan 2,236 cases. Among southern states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana also reported high daily figures.