Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: Amid a rise in COVID cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday intensified surveillance and asked the districts to be on alert for early detection and containment of people infected with the disease. As part of the awareness drive, some of the districts have also planned awareness campaigns from next week.Also Read - Delhi to Provide Free Booster Doses Soon, Prepares Hospitals As COVID Cases Rise | Top Developments

The development comes as the daily Covid cases and the positivity rate in the national capital has seen an upward trend in the last few days. The positivity rate in the last five days, between April 10 and April 15, has increased by three times. Also Read - Has COVID 4th Wave Arrived in Delhi? City Witnesses Nearly 48% Rise In Home Isolation Cases

The positivity rate on April 10 was 1.29 per cent with 141 cases, and this rose to 3.95 per cent on Friday with 366 cases. Also Read - Need To Stay Calm But Wearing Of Mask Must Continue: Delhi’s Top Doctor Warns Amid Rising COVID Cases

A senior official of the South District administration said that the surveillance teams are active, on alert mode and are monitoring the situation.

“Our surveillance is on. We are focusing more on testing and contact tracing. Symptomatic people are being tested. Contact tracing and surveillance was never stopped and now we are putting more emphasis on it,” the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that the district administration will further enhance containment strategies and ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks, if suggested by the DDMA in its April 20 meeting.

Notably, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on April 20 to discuss the rise in Covid cases and also decide upon reimposing the penalty on not wearing face mask.

In the meantime, traders and business owners are apprehensive that their pandemic-hit businesses might be engulfed in another wave even before recovering from losses of over the past two years. However, they are hoping that the Delhi government won’t impose any kind of restrictions on their businesses.

Atul Bhargava, president of the National Delhi Trade Association, expressed concern that the new surge will pour cold water on the hopes of reviving businesses.

“With much difficulty, things are getting back to place and if this happens again then you know. It will be really bad for the economy and for the business, country and traders,” he told PTI.

The food industry was among the worst hit as lockdown and restrictions meant eateries and restaurants remained shut and suffered major losses.

Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.