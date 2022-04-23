Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: The national capital on Saturday reported 1,094 fresh Covid-19 cases with 640 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the meantime has gone up to 4.82 per cent. With today’s addition, the accumulative caseload in the national capital has gone up to 18,73,793 and the toll to 26,166. The number of active cases in Delhi stood at 3,705.Also Read - Has COVID 4th Wave Started? Delhi's R-Value Crosses 2 This Week, Shows IIT Study. Here's What It Means
It must be noted that the national capital had recorded 1,042 cases at a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent, and two deaths on Friday. Also Read - Delhi Metro Announces New Measures After National Capital Witnesses Uptick in Covid Cases
Also Read - Mandatory Quarantine Room, No Lunch Sharing: Tough Guidelines Issued For Delhi Schools Amid COVID Surge. Details Here
The positivity rate yesterday was at 4.64 per cent while two persons died due to the infection, the data shared by the city health department had stated.
- The national capital had on Thursday reported one death and 965 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent. The city had logged one death and 1,009 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent.
- Earlier in the day, Delhi’s R-value, which indicates the spread of coronavirus, was recorded at 2.1, indicating that every infected person is infecting two others in the national capital. This was shared by an analysis of IIT-Madras.
- As per the analysis, the ‘R’ or reproductive value indicates the number of people an infected person can spread the disease to, and a pandemic is considered to end if this value goes below one.
- The analysis was done by IIT-Madras’ Department of Mathematics and Centre of Excellence for Computational Mathematics and Data Science headed by Prof Neelesh S Upadhye and Prof S Sundar.
- Due to the rise in COVID cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places. However, the fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said.
- Notably, the city government had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases. The Delhi government took the decision to bring back the mask mandate in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators came at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).