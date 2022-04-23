Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: The national capital on Saturday reported 1,094 fresh Covid-19 cases with 640 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the meantime has gone up to 4.82 per cent. With today’s addition, the accumulative caseload in the national capital has gone up to 18,73,793 and the toll to 26,166. The number of active cases in Delhi stood at 3,705.Also Read - Has COVID 4th Wave Started? Delhi's R-Value Crosses 2 This Week, Shows IIT Study. Here's What It Means

It must be noted that the national capital had recorded 1,042 cases at a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent, and two deaths on Friday. Also Read - Delhi Metro Announces New Measures After National Capital Witnesses Uptick in Covid Cases

