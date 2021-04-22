New Delhi: To meet the growing COVID caseload in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to revive the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre at Chattarpur. Earlier today, the Delhi Govt had sought medical officers & paramedical staff from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to restart Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre at Chhatarpur. Responding to Delhi Government’s demand, the MHA in its letter said, “It has been decided to provide an adequate number of medical officers and para-medical staff to man 500 oxygenated beds to Sardar Patel COVID centre, Chhattarpur in Delhi.” Also Read - 'Absolutely Helpless': Delhi's Aakash Healthcare Left With 90 Mins of Oxygen, Seeks Immediate Help

Speaking about the recent development, DG ITBP, SS Deswal said,” Whenever Delhi government will be ready and provide us complete infrastructure, we will start operations of Sardar Patel COVID centre in Chhatarpur immediately.” Also Read - F1 Ace Lewis Hamilton Prays For COVID-Hit India