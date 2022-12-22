Delhi Ready To Fight Any Covid Spread, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal; Urges Citizens Not To Panic

Covid Delhi Update: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday chaired a high-level meet on the Covid-19 situation.

Gujarat Assembly Election: AAP To Announce CM Candidate At 2PM Today

Covid Delhi Update: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday chaired a high-level meet on the Covid-19 situation. In a briefingKejriwal said the government is fully prepared to fight any spread if it occurs. The chief minister also assured the citizens to not panic amid rising Covid-19 cases in China.

He also urged people to take precautionary doses at the earliest.

“Delhi does not have a single case of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7. Therefore there is no need to worry,” the chief minister said. The chief minister further informed that the Delhi government is indulged in genome sequencing and that only XBB variants are coming to Delhi.

Owing to the sudden spike in the covid cases in China and other parts of the world, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the preparations in view of the Covid-19 situation. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials of the health department was present in the meeting. The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the Covid-19 situation and the chief minister has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality, PTI quoted officials as saying. “Delhi government is alert. CM Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting regarding coronavirus tomorrow,” an official said on Wednesday.