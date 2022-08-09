New Delhi: Owing the unprecedented spike in the Covid cases in the Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has asked all the district magistrates to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed. The spike has also brought back concerns about school going children, prompting the institutions to come up with online classes and recorded lectures as experts are against school closures.Also Read - 'Welfare Schemes Radically Transformed Lives', AAP On Freebies PIL; Alleges 'Petitioner Linked To BJP'

Anshu Mital, principal of MRG School, Rohini told news agency PTI, "We are all aware that COVID-19 is not over yet. We have instituted a proper mechanism of checks to ensure that a student's health is not negated and undermined. Unwell students are isolated and dropped off at their homes so that they can have proper rest and others can study without apprehensions or worries."

"We also send recorded lectures to unwell students so that they do not lag behind in studies. Students are receiving proper training to give priority to hygiene and sanitisation through health-centric workshops organised for them. Proper social-distancing is being followed as usual," she added.

Shubhi Soni, head of The Shri Ram Wonder Years in Rohini, said although the sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases is alarming, shutting down schools is not an option as students are habituated to planned routines and study timelines which must not be disrupted as it can impede their revived academic progress after the lockdown.

“The health of students should also not be compromised, which is why we are taking necessary precautions of temperature checks and isolation measures for students who are ill. We are also sending worksheets to them so that they do not miss out on studies and can comfortably learn from their homes as well.

“School trips have been put on hold for a while. Outside food is not allowed, and we are facilitating hygienic meals for students. Students are encouraged to bring home-cooked food and abstain from sharing meals with peers,” she said.

This is What Experts Say

Health experts believe schools should not be closed. There is, however, a need to reinforce COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, something which the elders and the younger cohort are not adhering to, they said. As a result, school managements are bringing measures such as sending recorded lectures to students who are ill, allowing online classes for those in isolation and putting study tours on hold.

Delhi reported 1,372 more Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 percent, the highest since January 21, according to health department data.

No Need to Panic, Says CM Kejriwal Amid Rising Cases In Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Covid cases are on the rise in Delhi but there was no need to panic as most new cases were mild in nature and the city government was keeping a close watch on the situation.

According to Anil Sachdev, director of the Paediatrics Intensive Care at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, children are at an increased risk due to the coronavirus and seasonal illnesses.

“However, we have seen that children have had mild Covid symptoms. Only two children in the last one month were serious but they had comorbidities. One child had Down syndrome and the other had some comorbidities but those children have recovered. Schools should not be closed but there is a need to reinforce Covid-appropriate behaviour, something which the elders and the younger cohort is not adhering to,” he said.