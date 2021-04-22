New Delhi: Aakash Healthcare in Delhi’s Dwarka on Thursday raised an alarm on the shortage of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital and sought an immediate help. Dr Kousar A Shah, COO at Aakash Healthcare, said the hospital has only around 90 minutes of oxygen supply left. Dr Shah asserted that his whole team is trying to arrange oxygen from all possible avenues but nothing can be arranged. Also Read - Oxygen Crisis Reaches Noida's Kailash Hospital, Only Few Hours of Supply Left; No New Patient Being Admitted

“We are in the dilemma about how we will manage the COVID-19 patients. We have 233 Covid patients admitted to the hospital and 75 per cent of them are totally dependent on oxygen. We only have oxygen stock of 1 hour to 1.5 hours. We don’t know how we will manage,” he said.

“Our whole team is trying to make arrangements for oxygen, but help can’t be arranged. Yesterday, with the help of the Delhi police, some cylinders were arranged but those lasted for just a few hours. We are absolutely helpless,” he said. “Our oxygen supply from other states can’t reach us as the states are not allowing the transport. We are in dire need of some help,” the doctor added.

233 COVID patients admitted here, of which 75% are surviving solely on oxygen. We've only 1-1.5 hours of oxygen left & are in dire need. Tankers coming from different states with O2 supply aren't being allowed to come from their states: Dr KA Shah, COO, Aakash Healthcare in Delhi pic.twitter.com/6BeAti8Vi3 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

Earlier in the day, Haryana’s Fortis hospital reported a severe shortage of oxygen supply. The hospital authorities took to Twitter and wrote, “Fortis Hospital in #Haryana has only 45 minutes of oxygen left. Requesting @ashokgehlot51, @rajnathsingh, @PiyushGoyalOffc, @mlkhattar and @AmitShah to act immediately and help us to save patients’ lives.” The Fortis Hospital also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

A similar incident happened at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital yesterday, where only five hours of oxygen was left for 58 COVID-19 patients admitted there including 10 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at around 4:30 pm. However, the crisis averted after Haryana-based medical oxygen supplier Linde India commenced the supply of oxygen, and Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital received 45 cylinders at 6 pm.

More than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year. As per the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,59,30,965, including 22,91,428 active cases.

