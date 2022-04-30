New Delhi: Amid concerns of a fourth COVID wave, Delhi continued to record spike in infection tally as the city logged 1,607 fresh coronavirus cases while two people died due to the viral disease in the last 24 hours. These figures refer to Friday’s heath bulletin which was issued by authorities this morning. With these new cases, Delhi ‘s overall COVID tally has increased to 18,81,555 while the death toll has risen to 26,174.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Weather ALERT: Must Take Precautions If You Are Stepping Out of Home
Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,490 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.62 per cent, and two deaths. A total of 30,459 tests were conducted on Thursday, according to the Friday's health bulletin. Meanwhile, India saw a single day rise of 3,688 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,75,864, while the active cases increased to 18,684, the government said on Saturday. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am, the death toll rose to 5,23,803 with 50 more fatalities.
Delhi COVID situation – Top points
Delhi COVID situation – Top points
- The number of COVID patients in Delhi under home isolation was 3,863 on Friday, according to the health department’s update.
- There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 148 (1.54 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.
- The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
- Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
- For the past week, Delhi has seen steady rise in COVID cases as experts worry of a possible fourth coronavirus wave.