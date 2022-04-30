New Delhi: Amid concerns of a fourth COVID wave, Delhi continued to record spike in infection tally as the city logged 1,607 fresh coronavirus cases while two people died due to the viral disease in the last 24 hours. These figures refer to Friday’s heath bulletin which was issued by authorities this morning. With these new cases, Delhi ‘s overall COVID tally has increased to 18,81,555 while the death toll has risen to 26,174.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Weather ALERT: Must Take Precautions If You Are Stepping Out of Home

Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,490 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.62 per cent, and two deaths. A total of 30,459 tests were conducted on Thursday, according to the Friday’s health bulletin. Meanwhile, India saw a single day rise of 3,688 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,75,864, while the active cases increased to 18,684, the government said on Saturday. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am, the death toll rose to 5,23,803 with 50 more fatalities. Also Read - Fire At Delhi's Bhalswa Landfill Still Not Under Control, Rages On For 5th Day | Video

Delhi COVID situation – Top points