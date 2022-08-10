Covid in India: As covid cases in the national capital witness massive surge, an official on Wednesday informed that a new sub-variant of COVID’s Omicron variant was detected in New Delhi. The new sub-variant has been identified as BA-2.75 which was detected in a study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing.Also Read - Amid Rise In COVID Case, More Transmissible Omicron Sub-Variant Detected In Delhi's LNJP Hospital; Alert Sounded

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said that the new sub-variant has more transmissibility which infects even those with antibodies. Also Read - Small Cities Trump Bigger Ones In Home Prices; Thanks To WFH And Freelance Jobs

“Omicron’s subvariant BA-2.75 has been found in the report. It has more transmission rate. This has emerged in the study report of 90 samples sent for genome sequencing. This new sub-variant also attacks people already having antibodies and also those who have taken the COVID vaccines in their body,” Dr Suresh Kumar said. Also Read - No CNG Supply In Delhi Today, Pumps To Be Closed

Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,495 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities, the health department said. The city saw 1,372 infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21.

No Need to Panic, Says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there is no need to panic as most new cases were mild in nature. He also said his government is keeping a close watch on the situation. “Covid cases are rising. We are keeping watch on it and whatever steps needed will be taken. But most cases are mild and there is no need for panic,” the chief minister told reporters here.