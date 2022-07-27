New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday reported 1066 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally of active cases 3239, the state health department said. A total of 687 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Delhi to 1,92,1256.Also Read - Monkeypox Alert: Govt Engages With Vaccine Makers to Develop Jab, Invites Bids | Deets Inside

With two new COVID-19 fatality, the death toll in the state rose to 26307, a health department release said.

On Tuesday, the national capital logged 781 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.40 per cent along with two fatalities.

With the fresh infections, the case tally in the national capital rose to 19,49,736, while the death toll mounted to 26,305. The number of tests conducted the previous day was 12,209. The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,862, up from 2,548 the previous day.