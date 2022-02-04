New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting today over the covid situation in the national capital. According to the news agency ANI, CM Arvind Kejriwal will also be present in the meeting. According to the reports, a decision may be taken to lift restrictions like weekend curfew and the odd-even system in the markets in view of the massive dip in the COVID cases in Delhi.Also Read - Gujarat Issues Fresh Guidelines For Marriage Functions, Extends Night Curfew Till Feb 11

To recall, the Delhi BJP had earlier demanded reopening of gyms and spas, alleging that the AAP government was discriminating against them. The BJP has highlighted that Covid restrictions like weekend curfew have been removed, and restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity but gyms are asked to remain close.

The Delhi government earlier had recommended lifting of weekend curfews – ordered from 10 pm Fridays to 5 am Mondays – in the national capital in view of declining Covid cases, which was later approved by the LG office.

Shops and commercial establishments, which had been allowed to operate on the odd-even basis to limit crowds in public spaces, was asked open on all days. Private offices, told to shift to WFH, or ‘work from home’, mode where possible, can now function with 50 per cent attendance.