New Delhi: With a sharp rise in deaths due to the fresh surge in COVID-19, crematoriums and burial grounds in the national capital are struggling to manage resources. At Delhi’s biggest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, the number of cremations have gone up from 15 per day to over 30 as COVID-related deaths in the national capital continue to rise. As per official data, the coronavirus has killed 409 people in Delhi in the first 13 days of April, while it had claimed 117 lives in the entire month of March and 57 in February. Moreover, at Delhi’s biggest graveyard near ITO, a JCB excavator could be seen being used to constantly dig up graves but it is also fast running out of space. This substantial rise in the fatality rate has led to a rush of bodies at the city’s crematoriums and burial grounds. Also Read - Maharashtra Comes Under Curfew-Like Curbs, Over 2 Lakh Cops Deployed To Enforce Restrictions

Crematoriums, graves struggle to manage: As COVID deaths continue to rise, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said he has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his help for arranging land for burials. Also Read - Delhi Logs 17,282 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 9,952 Recoveries In Last 24 Hours

A municipal corporation official told news agency PTI that the burial of COVID-19 victims requires especially dug-up graves which are being prepared through backhoe loaders as the number of deaths are rising and the digging manually would take more time and manpower. Also Read - Rajasthan Government Announces Curfew From 6 PM to 6 AM Amid Soaring COVID Cases

“As compared to normal graves of 4-5 feet deep, the COVID-19 victims require to be buried 12-14 feet deep. Such graves can also not be reused due to highly infectious nature of the virus,” he said.

At the Nigambodh Ghat, the main cremation ground of the city, currently 22 platforms and six CNG-run furnaces are being used exclusively for cremating persons dying due to the virus. As per updates, over 70 staff of the cremation ground are working hard to cope with the rush of bodies.

According to North Delhi Municipal Corporation(NDMC) figures, a total of 219 confirmed and nine suspected deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported at cremation grounds and burial places under its jurisdiction in April so far.

The average cremation and burials of confirmed and suspected COVID victims numbered 10 from April 1 to April 9 at Nigambodh Ghat. The number picked up from April 10 when the last rites of 13 COVID victims were performed at crematoria and burial grounds of NDMC. It rose to 24 on April 11, 22 on April 12 and 33 on April 13.

Record spike in cases: The national capital on Wednesday recorded the biggest single-day jump in its COVID-19 tally with 17,282 new cases, while over 100 people died. This has prompted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday during which measures to curb the virus spread are expected to be discussed.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that COVID-19 cases are rising very rapidly in the national capital and “there is no slowdown”. The minister, however, reiterated that lockdown was not a solution to the situation, and advised people to step out only if urgent, avoid gatherings, wear masks and follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

Kejriwal calls meeting with LG: In the meeting that is to be held later in the day, Lieutenant Governor Baijal and Chief Minister Kejriwal are expected to discuss staggered opening of shops and weekly markets, and restricted number of passengers in public transport among other measures. Also, the timing of night curfew will be discussed. Last week, the AAP government had imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

(With inputs from PTI)