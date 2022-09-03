New Delhi: A motorcycle rider died after being hit by a car near Vinod Nagar on NH 24 on Friday night, reported news agency ANI. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the matter.Also Read - Shocking: Woman Killed After Being Thrown Off Train In Sex Assault Bid, Case Registered

The victim's kin have demanded action against the car driver, who is said to be a girl. "He was my elder brother. The girl who killed him was driving under the influence of alcohol. We want police to take action against her," the deceased's brother was quoted as saying.

Further details are awaited.