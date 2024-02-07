Darjeeling Woman Raped, Tortured, Poured ‘Hot Dal’ Upon For Week By Her Friend In South Delhi

According to police, the accused, Paras, hailing from Uttarakhand became violent when the woman refused to marry him due to the lack of a job. In a fit of rage, he physically assaulted the woman and poured boiling dal on her.

Darjeeling Woman Raped, Tortured, Poured 'Hot Dal' Upon For Week By Her Friend In South Delhi

New Delhi: A woman from West Bengal’s Darjeeling was allegedly raped and physically assaulted by a man in south Delhi. The victim, who had been lured with the promise of a job and marriage, was brutally attacked by the man identified as Paras. The incident occurred on January 30 when a police control room received a distress call about a man beating his wife.

Trending Now

According to police, the accused, Paras, hailing from Uttarakhand and residing in Raju Park, became violent when the woman refused to marry him due to the lack of a job. In a fit of rage, Paras physically assaulted the woman and poured boiling dal on her, causing severe burns on her face and hands. He then locked her in a room, where she endured the pain for several hours.

You may like to read

Fortunately, someone alerted the police, and officers from the Neb Sarai police station promptly responded to the distress call. They rushed to the location, opened the room, and rescued the victim. She was immediately taken to AIIMS hospital for medical treatment.

“He then locked her in a room, where she suffered for approximately four to five hours. Eventually, someone informed the police, and officers from the Neb Sarai police station immediately arrived, opened the room, and took the woman to AIIMS hospital,” a source told IANS.

“On enqParas, originally from Uttarakhand, had been employed as a cook at a local eatery in Delhi.uiry, it was revealed that she hails from Darjeeling and she further stated that she came into contact with the accused Paras through mobile phone for the last 3-4 months and they became friends and they are not married,” a senior police official said.

In the first week of January, she was scheduled to go Bengaluru via Delhi by train for a job of housemaid, and there was a halt of one day in Delhi. “When she came to Delhi, Paras asked him to stay with him and assured her a job in Delhi only. On his assurance, she stayed with him in a rented accommodation in Raju Park,” said the official.

Reportedly, Paras had been employed as a cook at a local eatery in Delhi.

“She further alleged that after sometime, he started beating her and she was also sexually assaulted for the last one week and he also threw hot dal on her on one instance.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), and 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and no physical assault by rod, danda etc was revealed in medico-legal case (MLC) report.

The woman was hospitalised with around 20 visible injury marks on her body. She was discharged from the hospital recently,

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.