New Delhi: A day after Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police, Delhi BJP workers on Saturday staged a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. At least 50-70 BJP leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, were detained by the police after a brief scuffle broke out during the protest outside the CM’s residence.Also Read - Tajinder Bagga Arrest: Punjab and Haryana High Court Adjourns Proceedings Till Tuesday

It must be noted that Tajinder Bagga reached his home in Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police in the national capital on Friday. Also Read - EXPLAINED: How Will The New Startup Policy By Delhi Govt Provide Help To Budding Entrepreneurs

In the meantime, a special branch of the police has been activated to provide security around the Chief Minister’s home in anticipation of the protest. Also Read - Delhi MLAs To Soon Draw Salary Of Rs 90,000 Per Month - What We Know About AAP Govt's Proposal

Bagga faces another arrest warrant

In the latest development, Tajindr Bagga faces another arrest warrant, and this time, a Mohali court has issued a warrant against the Delhi BJP leader, ordering Punjab Police to arrest him and produce him before the court.

Mohali court issues an arrest warrant against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and instructs police to arrest him and produce him before court — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

Tejasvi Surya meets Bagga

BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya came to Delhi to meet Tajinder Singh Bagga and his father Pritpal at their residence. After the meeting, the BJP MP said Bagga’s arrest was Kejriwal’s conspiracy to stifle his voice.

Delhi | BJP MP & BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya meets BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga & his father Preetpal Singh Bagga at their residence. Bagga reached his residence in Delhi after he was detained by Punjab Police in Delhi, yesterday, May 6th. pic.twitter.com/NbkTaOPIz2 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

Pramod Sawant metts Bagga

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrived in Delhi to meet Tajinder Singh Bagga, over his arrest by Punjab Police.

Sawant said, “I’ve come here to meet my Yuva Morcha brother Tajinder Singh Bagga; I was BJYM vice-president… my brother Bagga had just posted a tweet but AAP’s Kejriwal ji registered a case via Punjab Police, which later kidnapped him without informing Delhi Police.”

Delhi | I've come here to meet my Yuva Morcha brother Tajinder Singh Bagga; I was BJYM vice-pres… my brother Bagga had just posted a tweet but AAP's Kejriwal Ji registered a case via Punjab Police, which later kidnapped him without informing Delhi Police: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/5DABSvZfn8 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

AAP vs BJP over Bagga

Earlier in the day, the AAP accused the BJP and its governments of protecting its “goon” who incited riots in Punjab.

On the other hand, the BJP accused Punjab Police of “abducting” its leader, who has been vocal in his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal, and accused the AAP chief of pursuing vendetta through the state police.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, has rejected the charge and said the Bagga was arrested for allegedly stoking communal tensions in Punjab.

The Delhi Police has registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga’s father Preetpal Singh.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said it will make necessary security arrangements for Bagga after the BJP leader expressed fear about his safety.

On Friday, the AAP had claimed that Bagga was arrested from Delhi by the Punjab Police for trying to stoke communal tension and violence in the border state and rejected the BJP’s charge of vendetta.