Home

News

Delhi

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Dragged By Car After Her Hand Got Stuck In Car’s Window Opposite AIIMS

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Dragged By Car After Her Hand Got Stuck In Car’s Window Opposite AIIMS

Accused, Harish Chandra, 47, was in an inebriated state and has been arrested, the Delhi police informed.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Dragged By Car After Her Hand Got Stuck In Car's Window Opposite AIIMS

New Delhi: DCW chief Swati Maliwal was dragged by a car for 10-15 meters at around 3.11 am opposite AIIMS gate 2, after her hand got stuck in car’s window as driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car.

Accused, Harish Chandra, 47, was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. FIR has been filed. Medical examination of accused and victim was done.

Incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at same location: Delhi Police.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.