DDA Housing Scheme: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched a housing scheme for homebuyers who are looking to find their nest in the national capital Delhi. Under the latest scheme, the urban body is offering nearly 8,500 flats for the lower income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS) categories.

Of the total 8,500 flats, 5,850 LIG flats in Narela’s sector G-7 are priced at ₹22.80 lakh and 2,880 EWS flats in Sectors A1 to A4, are priced between ₹10.75 lakh to ₹12.42 lakh. The housing authority said that the scheme is on a ‘first-come-first-served basis‘.

“Starting today, DDA is adding to the steps taken for Narela sub city by launching 8500 flats. This is an opportunity to grab your dream home on a first come first serve basis for the EWS and LIG categories. Pay online and reserve your flat instantly”, tweeted Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Starting today, #DDA is adding to the steps taken for Narela sub city by launching 8500 flats. This is an opportunity to grab your dream home on a first come first serve basis for the EWS and LIG categories. Pay online and reserve your flat instantly. pic.twitter.com/WqeZV7GF2x — Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) September 12, 2022

DDA HOUSING SCHEME: HOW TO BOOK A FLAT

Log in to http://www.dda.gov.in or http://www.eservices.dda.org.in

Click on the link that says first come first serve basis flats

Select the flat

It will be blocked for half an hour during which one can make online payment

If one fails to pay within the time slot, the flat will be opened for sale

Those interested can apply online for the flat and make the prescribed advance payment

After this, DDA will issue a demand note to applicant. Under this, the allottee will be given three months to pay the full amount.

DDA FLATS: DEPOSIT MONEY

Those interested in buying the flat under the scheme have to deposit application money as detailed below

For EWS- Rs 10,000

For LIG- Rs 15,000

DDA FLATS: DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO BOOK AN APARTMENT