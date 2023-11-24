DDA Set To Unveil ₹5 Cr Penthouses With Golf Course View In Dwarka; Check Complex Details, Registration Process

These premium residences, situated approximately 13 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, are expected to be ready for occupancy by December-end or January. The registration process for which will begin on November 30.

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is venturing into the luxury housing segment by launching penthouses in Dwarka’s Sector 19B with terrace gardens and panoramic views of the adjoining golf course. It is part of its Festival Special Housing Scheme.

Trending Now

The 14 exclusive penthouses, each with 424 sqm plinth area, are distinguished by a duplex format comprising 4+1 rooms, a utility balcony and an open terrace. They have been constructed at the top of seven towers. Each tower has two penthouses.

You may like to read

The penthouses are part of a larger luxury society complex featuring a total of 1,130 flats, including 14 penthouses, 170 Super HIG flats, and 946 HIG flats. The complex, valued at Rs 700 crore, comprises 11 towers facing an under-development 18-hole golf course in Dwarka, offering two car parking spaces per unit.

These premium residences, situated approximately 13 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, are expected to be ready for occupancy by December-end or January. The registration process for which will begin on November 30.

These houses will come with a reserve price of Rs. 5 crore — the highest price at which DDA has launched any residential property in the city — and will be up for auction. Apart from the penthouses, the society includes Super HIG flats with a reserve price of around Rs 2.5 crore and HIG flats with a reserve price of approximately Rs 1.4 crore. Additionally, four towers will provide 728 EWS flats.

“These are our most premium flats so far, and we expect them to be booked quickly. We have already received several queries for them,” said DDA vice chairman Subhashish Panda.

Allotment Process

Unlike previous DDA schemes, the penthouses in Dwarka will be allotted through an e-auction, a departure from the first-come-first-serve basis. DDA officials consulted real estate experts to determine pricing and enhance transparency in the allocation process.

While some applaud DDA’s entry into luxury housing, others express concerns about high prices. DDA has faced challenges in recent years, including poor response to housing schemes and financial losses, prompting the hiring of external assistance to boost sales and assess inventory-related issues.

On Thursday, a group of potential buyers could be seen gathered in front of the gates of the complex, eager for a glimpse. . Some said the prices could have been made more affordable while others considered it a decent avenue of investment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.