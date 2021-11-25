New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announed on Wednesday that it will offer nearly 15,000 flats in its new housing scheme. The DDA flats of different categories are located in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola, among other places. The flats that will be offered under this scheme and are those which remained “unsold in previous housing schemes” of the urban body, the DDA said in a statement.Also Read - DDA Offers THESE 25 Well-Maintained Parks For Public Events. Check Details

The decision was taken during an online meeting of the authority of the DDA, held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, also the chairman of the DDA, officials said.

The authority has approved launching of a special housing scheme for approximately 15,000 flats, officials said.

The DDA said it will soon share further details of the scheme on its website and in leading newspapers and on social media.

Also, the flats are being offered at the old rates or cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA, which is updated every financial year based on the appreciation or depreciation of land cost or building, as the case may be, it said in a statement.

“The flats at Narela sub-city are being offered after taking several remedial measures in terms of improvement of infrastructure, security and connectivity on the basis of suggestions, feedback of the allottees, residents of the area,” it said.

The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under PMAY scheme of the central government. If they avail home loan from a bank or financial institution, the statement said.

The entire process from application to allotment and possession is being done through online mode, officials said.

The DDA on March 10 had allotted 1,353 flats to people under its housing scheme 2021 through a draw of lots streamed online.

Out of these, 689 flats were surrendered by allottees, nearly 50 per cent of the total inventory under the scheme, with COVID-19 and other factors being attributed by officials for such a larger number of flats being given up.

In late August, the DDA had held a draw for 689 flats under the 2021 Housing Scheme, surrendered by allottees, with a meagre 79 waitlisted applicants being allotted units from this lot.

Among the other decisions approved by the authority included amendment in the DDA policy to mitigate risks of prospective bidders for upcoming in-situ rehabilitation projects, and fixation of pre-determined rates (PDRs) for allotment of land to transport traders at IFC Holambi Kalan, Narela.

According to the provision of Master Plan of Delhi-2021, warehouses of transport traders existing in the Walled City and special areas are required to be shifted to Integrated Freight Complex at Holambi Kalan, Narela, where goods booking and transport agencies offices are permitted activity, officials said.

This proposal will now be sent to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and notification, and will kickstart the process of allotment of plots to transport traders.

According to the LOP, each eligible transport trader will be allotted a 50 square metre plot with a floor area ratio (FAR) of 250, the DDA said.

(With inputs from PTI)