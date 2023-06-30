Home

To qualify for EWS, a person must submit an income certificate stating that the family’s gross pay is less than Rs 10 lakh per year, according to an official.

DDA to Open Registration for Over 5,500 Flats Today | Check Steps To Apply Here

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will start the online registration procedure for 5,500 units as part of its Phase IV housing programme today. According to the reports, the costs of flats under the DDA’s Phase IV housing project range from Rs 10 lakh for EWS to Rs 2.46 crore for HIG. Interested buyers must note that they would be given a 4-5-day window to tour sample flats at each location and book their preferred unit through an online platform.

Under the scheme, registration will be open for 40 High Income Group (HIG) flats in Jasola, 200 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Dwarka and Narela. Along with 900 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Narela, registration can be done for a total of 4,400 Low Income Group (LIG) houses in Loknayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur and Narela, according to a report be Live Hindustan.

DDA Flat Booking: Key Details

DDA will start the online registration procedure for 5,500 units as part of its Phase IV housing programme on June 30.

Registration can be done for a total of 4,400 Low Income Group (LIG) houses in Loknayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur and Narela, There will be a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000.

EWS flats will cost approximately Rs 10-13 lakh

LIG flats around Rs 15-30 lakh

MIG flats between Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 1.45 crore

HIG flats between Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 2.46 crore, including the booking amount.

The authority is offering the flats on a first-come, first-served basis for the first time, and they are all freehold properties.

Interested apartment purchasers would be given a 4-5-day window to tour sample flats at each site and book their preferred unit through a soon-to-be-launched web portal.

The booking fee will range from Rs 50,000 for EWS to Rs 10 lakh for HIG.

Following payment of the booking fee, the DDA will issue a demand letter with a 60-day window for payment of the flat cost without interest and another 30 days with interest, according to the article.

How to apply for the DDA Housing Scheme:

For the convenience of the interested buyers, we have mentioned the steps below via which they can apply for the flat

Visit the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) official website at www.dda.gov.in.

Fill out the online application form with personal information.

Upload the required documents with the application form.

Pay the application fee after completing the form and uploading all the documents.

Once the payment is done, note down the application number for future references.

