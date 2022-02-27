New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to withdraw all Covid curbs, including night curfew, amid a decline in virus cases from Monday, February 28. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with experts and other officials.Also Read - DMRC Plans To Integrate Metro Services With E-Com For Online Deliveries At Destination Station

The restrictions were were put in place in December last year after the Covid cases had started increasing rapidly in the capital. Kejriwal said the DDMA has withdrawn all restrictions as the situation has improved and people were facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Also Read - Is Maharashtra Planning To Relax Face Mask Rule As Covid Cases Dip? Health Minister Rajesh Tope Responds

Here’s what changes from tomorrow as Delhi lifts all Covid curbs:

No more night curfew

All Covid-induced restrictions in the national capital, including night curfew in Delhi, will be lifted from Monday, the DDMA said on Friday. “Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves and people are facing hardships due to loss of jobs,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say. However, he urged all citizens to continue following Covid-19 safety protocols. “All should continue following Covid-appropriate behaviour. The government will keep a strict watch,” Kejriwal wrote. Also Read - Delhi Metro Services on Yellow Line to Remain Suspended For Few Hours on Sunday | Here’s Why

No limit on number of people inside restaurants, bars, theatres

Since no Covid-related curbs remain in effect in Delhi, all kinds of shops, restaurants, bars and cinema halls can function with 100 per cent capacity, without any hindrance. This will save many people from losing their jobs and business activity will soon start picking up pace.

Less fine for not wearing face mask

As per the Delhi government, fines for not wearing a face mask have been reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 2,000 earlier. However, the government has advised people to be more responsible and wear masks whenever they go outside. Also, people travelling in private cars will no longer be required to wear masks in private cars from tomorrow.

No cap on number of Delhi Metro commuters

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that in the wake of the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA on Covid management, Metro trains in Delhi will now be running with 100 per cent seating and standing capacity from February 28, 2022. All gates of metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day.

Physical classes resume in schools

As per the DDMA guidelines, schools will function only in offline mode from 1 April. All schools in the national capital will do away with hybrid mode. This comes as a reason to rejoice for school students who are desperate to attend physical classes after many months.

Hybrid mode with parental consent

The DDMA has also said that hybrid mode (online as well as offline) can also be chosen for studying with the consent of parents for students up to Classes 9 and Class 11 till March 31. Parental consent for students of Classes 10 and 12 will not be valid.